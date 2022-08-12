Advertisement
How to reduce your risk of foodborne illness from meal kits and meal deliveries

A meal kit box, including cauliflower, beans, lemons, celery and roasted diced red peppers, is laid out on a wooden table.
Ensure that any perishable ingredients packed with your meal kit are refrigerated or frozen immediately.
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura J. NelsonStaff Writer 
Many online companies that sell meal kits and ready-to-heat meals are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

The products are not inherently unsafe, experts say, but customers should be alert to the risk of foodborne illness when eating perishable foods delivered to their doorsteps.

Here are a few strategies that experts and food safety officials recommend to ensure that meal kit supplies and ready-to-heat meals are safe to eat.

Palos Verdes, CA - July 13: Jennifer Coward is making soup for her daughter in her kitchen on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Palos Verdes, CA. She is better now, but Jennifer had experienced crushing fatigue and full-body itching after eating a vegan meat replacement. Her doctors thought she might have an auto-immune disorder or hepatitis. Reports of customers suffering health problems after eating a vegan meat-replacement product called "lentil crumbles" that was sold by the online meal-kit company Daily Harvest. Their symptoms included full-body itching, severe abdominal pain, and heightened liver enzymes, which can be an indication of liver failure. The cause of their symptoms is still under investigation but the company now says at least 400 people have taken ill. A lawyer representing more than 200 customers said that the majority of them are women between the ages of 25 and 45. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Food poisoning and unsafe temperatures: Many meal kit companies aren’t FDA regulated

The Daily Harvest outbreak is the first widespread case of foodborne illness to be reported in the $15-billion meal kit industry.

Research before ordering

  • Does the company discuss safe food handling and cooking practices?
  • Does the company have a way to verify that foods stay cold in transit?
  • Does the company provide refunds if perishable food arrives too warm?

Bring the box in right away

  • Arrange for the box to be delivered when someone is home.
  • If that’s not possible, specify in your order that the box should be left in a cool and shaded location.

Check the box and the food inside

  • Inspect the box for signs of damage or tampering.
  • Verify that the company used insulated packaging and cold materials, such as dry ice or gel packs, to keep foods cold.
  • Check the temperature: Perishable foods such as raw meats, dairy products, cut fruit and vegetables should be colder than 41 degrees.
  • Contact the company before eating any foods warmer than that.
Sort and store food immediately

  • Look for labels that say “keep frozen” or “keep refrigerated,” and follow those instructions.
  • If you won’t use meat within the day or so, freeze it first.
  • Do not let perishable food sit out at room temperature.

Practice safe food handling

  • Wash your hands before and after handling food.
  • Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running water.
  • Use separate plates, cutting boards and utensils for raw meat, chicken, seafood and eggs.
  • Check the internal temperature of meats to ensure they’re safely cooked. That’s 165 degrees for chicken, 155 degrees for ground meat and 145 degrees for seafood.
  • Disinfect your cooking implements and countertops with hot soapy water after cooking.

Food safety information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and North Carolina State University.

Laura J. Nelson

Laura J. Nelson is an investigative and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

