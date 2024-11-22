Advertisement
California

California infant dies from listeria amid outbreak tied to ready-to-eat meat products

The orange package of a ready-to-eat product from Yu Shang Food.
Certain ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from Yu Shang Food of South Carolina have been recalled amid a listeria outbreak.
(U.S. Department of Agriculture)
By Rong-Gong Lin IIStaff Writer 
A California infant has died from listeria amid an outbreak linked to certain ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that have been recalled.

Eleven people across four states have been infected with the outbreak bacterial strain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nine of them have been hospitalized. Seven cases have been reported in California, two in Illinois, and one each in New York and New Jersey.

Heath authorities did not provide any additional information on the infant who died in California, including where in the state it lived.

The recalled products are distributed by Yu Shang Food Inc. of Spartanburg, S.C., and labeled as being produced in the United States and needing refrigeration. More than 72,000 pounds of meat and poultry products have been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 17: A customer shops in the ready to eat meals aisle of a grocery store on October 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Products tested by the Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria which initiated a recall of nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and chicken product items sold at major stores nationwide, including Publix, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, 7-Eleven and Kroger. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Business

A wave of major listeria recalls shows food safety will ‘never be perfect’

The safety of mass-produced food has improved dramatically in recent decades, but listeria, a common type of bacterium, presents unique hurdles.

Routine testing of Yu Shang Food’s products uncovered listeria bacteria, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said. A full list of affected products is available here. Recalled products should be returned or thrown away, health officials say, and residents should also clean any refrigerator, surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with them.

According to the CDC, people with listeria can start to feel sick within two weeks after eating contaminated food. Symptoms can start as early as the same day as eating the infected food, or as long as 10 weeks later.

Symptoms can include headache, muscle aches, fever, confusion, loss of balance, stiff neck and diarrhea.

This image provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 shows brands of cheese recalled due to a decade-long outbreak of listeria food poisoning that killed two people and sickened more than two dozen. More foods are being recalled in the wake of a deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning. They include snack foods that may be part of Super Bowl Sunday party menus. Seven-layer bean dip, chicken enchiladas, cilantro salad dressing and taco kits sold at stores including Costco, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s are part of the growing recalls of products made by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California, federal health officials announced on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (CDC via AP)

California

California dairy ordered to stop production following listeria outbreak

A federal court has ordered Rizo Lopez Foods to shut down after a listeria outbreak that was linked to two deaths and multiple hospitalizations.

Those most at risk from listeria are older people, pregnant women, newborns and those who are immunocompromised.

“In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn,” the Food and Safety Inspection Service said.

People infected with listeria can be treated with antibiotics.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a Metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

