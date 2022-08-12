Ventura County supervisor, 73, is struck and killed by SUV while crossing street

Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez was struck and killed by an SUV while walking in a crosswalk in Oxnard on Friday evening, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. at West 7th Street and South A Street, the Oxnard Police Department confirmed late Friday.

Investigators found that a pedestrian, later identified as Ramirez, 73, was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection when she was struck by a 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 driven by a 38-year-old Oxnard resident.

Ramirez was transported to a hospital where she was declared dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. He was not identified by authorities Friday night.

Advertisement

After a preliminary investigation, authorities determined the GMC was headed west on 7th toward A Street when the crash occurred, police said.

Ramirez previously served as a member of the Oxnard City Council.

Authorities remained at the scene late Friday night and were continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Andrew Pinkstaff at (805) 385-7750 or andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.