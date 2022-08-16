Advertisement
Share
California

Woman arrested on suspicion of arson at 7-Eleven in Mid-Wilshire

By Itzel Luna
Share

A woman was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire was set at a 7-Eleven store in the Mid-Wilshire area on Monday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Olympic Boulevard. The suspect, identified as Caren Satterfield, 47, entered the store and started displaying erratic behavior, Officer Annie Hernandez said.

“The suspect started yelling and damaging property. The employee was able to hide in the office and called the police,” Hernandez said.

Booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne

California

7-Eleven robberies: D.A. charges man with 3 murders, calling him ‘stone-cold serial killer’

7-Eleven suspect Malik Patt, 20, has been charged with murder. Officials say he and accomplice are linked to 13 robberies in Southern California.

Before police arrived, video footage shows a woman trashing the store, throwing items, breaking windows and ultimately using objects to block the entrance, barricading herself in the store.

As police attempted to take the suspect into custody, she allegedly started a fire by using a cigarette lighter and “piling a bunch of items,” according to Hernandez. The employee escaped safely.

Video footage shows large flames coming out near the front of the building.

WATS, CA - AUGUST 12, 2022 - - Darren Burkhart, left, and Brian Car, in skid-steer loader, firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department Heavy Equipment unit, raze a homeless structure in a vacant lot in Watts on August 12, 2022. The homeless have been living in the vacant lot for years. After giving them notice days in advance the homeless who were living there left the encampments and some, who wanted housing, were given temporary housing by members of Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System (HOPICS). The vacant field that was meant to revitalize a community bled of its economic base and traumatized by the 1992 riots. It has been sitting without any development since '92. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

A large L.A. homeless camp gets swept away. The big question is what comes next

The 10-acre lot had a troubled history for nearly three decades, with the city failing to develop the property.
Advertisement

The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished the fire, and Satterfield was taken into custody.

She is being held on $75,000 bond.

California
Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement