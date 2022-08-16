Woman arrested on suspicion of arson at 7-Eleven in Mid-Wilshire

A woman was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire was set at a 7-Eleven store in the Mid-Wilshire area on Monday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Olympic Boulevard. The suspect, identified as Caren Satterfield, 47, entered the store and started displaying erratic behavior, Officer Annie Hernandez said.

“The suspect started yelling and damaging property. The employee was able to hide in the office and called the police,” Hernandez said.

Before police arrived, video footage shows a woman trashing the store, throwing items, breaking windows and ultimately using objects to block the entrance, barricading herself in the store.

As police attempted to take the suspect into custody, she allegedly started a fire by using a cigarette lighter and “piling a bunch of items,” according to Hernandez. The employee escaped safely.

Video footage shows large flames coming out near the front of the building.

The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished the fire, and Satterfield was taken into custody.

She is being held on $75,000 bond.