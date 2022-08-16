Advertisement
Share
California

Human remains found in burn area of Chatsworth brush fire

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Skeletal human remains were found Tuesday in an area of Chatsworth that was burned by a brush fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire, which was first reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 11100 block of North De Soto Avenue, temporarily closed all lanes of Highway 118 in the area. The blaze was contained at just under two acres by 3:45 p.m.

As crews were working in the area, they found bones that appeared to be human remains, the department said. The remains were unrelated to the fire.

The LAFD arson section is working with Los Angeles police and the L.A. County corner’s office to investigate the remains and determine the cause of death.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement