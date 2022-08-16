Advertisement
California

Monkey see, monkey do: Monkey dials 911 at San Luis Obispo County zoo

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A monkey at the Zoo to You in Paso Robles called 911 over the weekend, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers got a 911 call Saturday night that had disconnected, and tried to text and call back but got no response, according to a Sheriff’s Office social media post.

Deputies were dispatched to the zoo and discovered that no one there had made the call.

They realized that Route, a capuchin monkey, had picked up the zoo’s cellphone from a golf cart and dialed 911.

“As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “But you can’t really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do.”

