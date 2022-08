The heat is on.

Yes, it’s summer and we shouldn’t be surprised by high temperatures in the Southland, but dang.

The California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday. The call for voluntary electricity conservation will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m.

Sunset the evening before a statewide Flex Alert. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Pedestrians are reflected in a mirrored panel outside the Museum of Contemporary Art in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Red is the color of a hot day as visitors to the Museum of Contemporary Art are reflected in Larry Bell’s translucent public art piece “Bill and Coo at MOCA’s Nest.” (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

It’s time for ice cream at Junipero Beach in Long Beach. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Watery activities at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort & Marina in Newport Beach. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)



Splish-splash. King Smith races through a splash pad at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)