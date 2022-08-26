Gunman sought in car-to-car shooting on 110 Freeway that injured boy

The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the gunman who shot into a car carrying three children on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles earlier this week, leaving one child bloodied by shattered glass.

The shooting happened in the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway just south of Torrance Boulevard on Tuesday evening, said California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa.

It was about 7:30 p.m. when a mother driving with her three children noticed a car following closely behind her with its lights shining brightly in her rearview mirror, the woman told KTLA.

The woman, who did not give her name, said she slowed down, then saw the car move to a lane to her right. Then she heard the shots.

“It was about three or four shots to my car,” she said. “It was like, ‘Pow, pow, pow.’”

The front passenger’s side window was shattered, and her 13-year-old son was cut by glass. The gunman fled the scene.

CHP officers responded after the woman pulled over and reported the shooting.

The gunman’s vehicle was described only as a white Mazda with no license plate.