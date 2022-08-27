Wildfire in Angeles National Forest is 75% contained, officials say

A wildfire in the San Gabriel Mountains that has been fueled by hot and dry weather was 75% contained as of Saturday morning, officials said.

The East Fire remains at 149 acres, according to a tweet from the U.S. Forest Service’s Angeles National Forest. The agency said that firefighters are increasing containment lines and working on extinguishing hot spots.

Water drops are also being used to battle the blaze, which is chewing through brush, chaparral and short grass. Wind gusts were a concern Friday, the agency said.

Several roads remain closed, including East Fork Road from Highway 39 to Glendora Mountain Road; Glendora Mountain Road from Glendora to the East Fork; and Glendora Ridge Road from Mt. Baldy to Glendora Mountain Road.

The fire was reported Thursday near East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads northeast of Glendora, according to officials.

Officials are investigating the cause.

