California

Suspicious device prompts downtown L.A. evacuation on Figueroa Street

A map of downtown Los Angeles shows where a block of South Figueroa Street was evacuated for a suspicious device
By Gregory Yee
Libor Jany
A suspicious device prompted authorities to evacuate a parking structure and a stretch of South Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

A call about the device came in around 2:33 p.m., said Capt. Kelly Muniz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

LAPD’s bomb squad and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded, Muniz said.

Further details about the device were not immediately provided other than a package containing a “suspicious device” was found, she said.

South Figueroa between 8th and 9th streets was evacuated, along with a parking structure at 888 S. Figueroa St., Muniz said.

Ginger Colbrun, an ATF spokesperson, was not able to immediately confirm any details about the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Libor Jany

Libor Jany covers the Los Angeles Police Department. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2022, he covered public safety for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. A St. Paul, Minn., native, Jany studied communications at Mississippi State University.

