Suspicious device prompts downtown L.A. evacuation on Figueroa Street

A suspicious device prompted authorities to evacuate a parking structure and a stretch of South Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

A call about the device came in around 2:33 p.m., said Capt. Kelly Muniz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

LAPD’s bomb squad and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded, Muniz said.

Further details about the device were not immediately provided other than a package containing a “suspicious device” was found, she said.

South Figueroa between 8th and 9th streets was evacuated, along with a parking structure at 888 S. Figueroa St., Muniz said.

Ginger Colbrun, an ATF spokesperson, was not able to immediately confirm any details about the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.