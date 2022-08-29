Man injured in bar shooting on Sunset Strip
A man was shot and injured in a West Hollywood lounge on the Sunset Strip early Monday, authorities said.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found the man at the About Last Night Lounge & Restaurant in the 8900 block of Sunset Boulevard just before 1 a.m., said Sgt. Evelio Galvez. He said details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
Not long after, deputies found and detained the alleged shooter a few blocks from the lounge, Galvez said. He did not identify the suspect.
The injured man was taken to a hospital, Galvez said. The extent of his injuries was unknown.
A call to the bar was not answered Monday morning.
