Man injured in bar shooting on Sunset Strip

The intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Hilldale Avenue in West Hollywood
A Google street view of the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Hilldale Avenue in February 2021.
(Google street view)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
A man was shot and injured in a West Hollywood lounge on the Sunset Strip early Monday, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found the man at the About Last Night Lounge & Restaurant in the 8900 block of Sunset Boulevard just before 1 a.m., said Sgt. Evelio Galvez. He said details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Not long after, deputies found and detained the alleged shooter a few blocks from the lounge, Galvez said. He did not identify the suspect.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, Galvez said. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

A call to the bar was not answered Monday morning.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

