4,200-acre brush fire in San Diego County is 5% contained; 1,300 evacuated

Firefighters are continuing to battle a 4,200-acre brush fire near the Mexican border that has prompted hundreds to evacuate their homes.

Hot, dry weather has left brush dry and will make fighting the blaze — dubbed the Border 32 fire — a challenge as crews head into their second day on the front lines near the community of Potrero, fire officials said. The fire is just 5% contained.

“The biggest challenge for us is it is going to be 107 out here with 20% relative humidity,” said CalFire Capt. Thomas Shoots, a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “And on top of that, all of our brush out here has reached its critical fuel moisture level. Everything is ripe to burn.”

More than 400 homes — housing an estimated 1,350 people — have been evacuated, Shoots said.

The fire erupted around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday near Barrett Junction, east of Dulzura and a few miles northwest of Tecate, officials said. Winds gusting up to 27 mph pushed flames east along State Route 94.

Winds were calmer overnight and Thursday morning, Shoots said.

“The wind kind of died down and by that point, we had a lot of firefighters out here,” Shoots said. “It is still actively burning but nothing like what we were seeing last night.”

#Border32Fire west of Potrero [update] Fire remains 4,243 acres and 5% contained. Crews worked through the night to slow the spread; over 300 firefighters will continue the firefight today. Damage inspection teams are assessing structures; weather will continue to be a challenge. pic.twitter.com/AN6rK8VvkX — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 1, 2022

Nearly 330 firefighters were assigned to the blaze Thursday morning, with five helicopters making water drops and several air tankers dropping fire retardant.

The fire is still burning on both sides of State Route 94, with most of the fire north of the freeway. The blaze is west of the community of Potrero, but flames also pushed a bit toward Tecate after the fire jumped State Route 94 around 6 p.m.

With containment only at 5%, there remains a lot of acreage that doesn’t have a line around it, Shoots said.

“While the fire has died down, there’s a lot of opportunity for the fire to take up momentum and start running again,” Shoots said.

EB 94 AT OTAY LAKES RD – SDSO (SOFT CLSR)

EB 94 AT MARRON VLY RD – CT (HARD CLSR)

WB 94 AT POTRERO VLY RD – BORDER PATROL & SDSO (HARD CLSR)

WB 94 AT FOREST GATE RD – CT & BORDER PATROL (SOFT CLSR) https://t.co/gGwv1rC4SF — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) September 1, 2022

The fire led authorities to close the U.S.-Mexico border crossing in Tecate, and State Route 94 was closed essentially from Campo to Dulzura. Schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District and the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District will be closed Thursday.

Shoots said there were “multiple close calls” as residents rushed to evacuate Wednesday. At least four structures, including at least one residence, were destroyed, Shoots said.

Two people suffered burns and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities set up a temporary evacuation point at Jamul Casino, and a second evacuation point was set up at Camp Lockett Event & Equestrian Facility at 799 Forrest Gate Road in Campo. The Campo site is accepting large animals.

The Jamul Casino evacuation site was closed late Wednesday, and county officials set up an overnight shelter at Mountain Empire High School on Buckman Springs Road near Pine Valley.

Families with pets and large animals were directed to the San Diego County Animal Shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita.

More than 400 San Diego Gas & Electric customers lost power after flames damaged the electric system.

