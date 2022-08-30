Photos: Brutal heat wave bearing down on Southern California

Warnings of excessive heat are beginning to take effect in Southern California on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the heat produced by high pressure centered over the Great Basin will last through the Labor Day weekend.

Forecasters say the Antelope Valley could see temperatures as high as 113 degrees during the heat wave, while other valley areas could hit 112 and the mountains and inland coastal areas could reach 105.

Bodybuilder Ike Catcher lifts a woman to prove his strength at Muscle Beach in Venice on Saturday. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

A wakeboarder gets air at Marine Stadium in Alamitos Bay in Long Beach on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)