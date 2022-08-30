California

Photos: Brutal heat wave bearing down on Southern California

A one-wheel rider takes his dog for a walk Sunday at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Warnings of excessive heat are beginning to take effect in Southern California on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the heat produced by high pressure centered over the Great Basin will last through the Labor Day weekend.

Forecasters say the Antelope Valley could see temperatures as high as 113 degrees during the heat wave, while other valley areas could hit 112 and the mountains and inland coastal areas could reach 105.

Bodybuilder Ike Catcher lifts a woman to prove his strength at Muscle Beach in Venice on Saturday.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A wakeboarder gets air while being pulled behind a boat at Marine Stadium in Alamitos Bay, Long Beach.
A wakeboarder gets air at Marine Stadium in Alamitos Bay in Long Beach on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
An air tanker banks away after dropping its load of pink fire retardant on the Gulch fire burning near the San Gabriel Dam.
An air tanker drops its load of fire retardant on the Gulch fire burning along San Gabriel Canyon Road near the San Gabriel Dam.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

