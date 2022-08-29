How to keep cool during Southern California’s heat wave

Welcome to another one of California’s infamous heat waves. The next few days are expected to be extremely hot.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of Southern California, as temperatures are expected to hit triple digits in the next few days and into Labor Day weekend. Some good news, though: Lower humidity is expected compared with what we’ve experienced most of the summer.

For those who are looking for ways to stay cool during the next few days and throughout the holiday weekend, we’ve scouted the best locations to beat the heat — relax at the beach (with other humans or with dogs), visit a public garden, grab a michelada or enjoy takeout in a park. Here are a few more recommendations.

Unfortunately, this may not be the last heatwave of the year. So we’ve also included tips and tricks to help your community — whether it be your kids, pets, neighbors or even your plants — stay safe and cool.

Try out these tips and advice when the sun is coming on too strong, and let us know if you have other ideas for dealing with the heat.