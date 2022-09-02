Advertisement
California

200-acre Mill fire in Siskiyou County prompts evacuations

Smoke rising from a wildfire
The Mill fire burns Friday near Weed, Calif.
(California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection)
By Melissa Hernandez
Jonah Valdez
A fast-moving wildfire in Siskiyou County has burned at least 200 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations in the city of Weed and surrounding communities.

The Mill fire has prompted evacuations in Shastina and Edgewood, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Students at Weed High School were evacuated via buses to Mount Shasta High School.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Siskiyou County Fairgrounds, at 1712 Fairlane Road, Yreka.

Pacific Power, the utility company that services the Weed area, reported an outage about 1:30 p.m. affecting 7,625 homes and businesses.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Friday for the Northern California area near Mt. Shasta where the blaze is burning, due to the hot, dry weather conditions. Temperatures in the area were hovering at 94 degrees, with gusty winds of up to 35 mph.

California
