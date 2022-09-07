Bay Area sheriff’s deputy wanted in double homicide

A rookie Bay Area sheriff’s deputy is wanted in connection with a double homicide and may be fleeing toward Southern California, officials said Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told police that Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr. gunned down a man and a woman Wednesday morning inside a home in Dublin, a city roughly 25 miles east of Oakland, according to a statement issued by local authorities.

Police discovered the bodies around 12:45 a.m. Williams, 24, has been a deputy for less than a year and was off duty at the time, according to Lt. Ray Kelly, a sheriff’s department spokesman.

In a statement, investigators said Williams has a home in Stockton and may have headed there. Kelly also said “preliminary information” suggested Williams might flee to Southern California, but he did not elaborate.

The victims were not immediately identified and it was not clear what, if any, relationship they had to Williams, who might be driving either a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta or a 2015 Hyundai, according to the sheriff’s department.

Officials with the sheriff’s department and Dublin Police are expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.