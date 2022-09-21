The Times podcast: Legal pot in California sparks corruption
Ever since California legalized cannabis in 2016, the state’s weed market has become a multibillion-dollar industry. It’s estimated to be the largest legal market of its kind in the world. But whenever you get that much money anywhere, well, you’re going to get political corruption.
Today, we look at our investigation into how illegal moves around marijuana are plaguing city halls across the state. Read the full transcript here.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times investigative reporter Adam Elmahrek
