High school staffer shot while breaking up on-campus fight in Northern California

A staff member at Vallejo High School in the San Francisco Bay Area was shot while breaking up an on-campus fight Tuesday, police said.

Around 3:45 p.m., a fight broke out among several students and “some unknown males,” Vallejo police said in a release. The staff member broke up the fight, but some of the people involved shot back toward the scene as they fled into a vehicle.

The staff member was struck by at least one bullet and was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

“This is a senseless act of violence committed by some individuals who do not value human life,” Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said in the release. “Enough is enough. It’s a sad day anyone is shot in front of our children at school where they should feel safe.”

Three classes were in session at the time of the shooting, and the campus was hosting a college fair as well as about 200 student-athletes, police said.

Vallejo High was put on lockdown after the shooting, and students and staff members were released after the scene was determined safe.

Classes are scheduled to resume as scheduled Wednesday with an increased police presence.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show the incident, with people screaming and the camera operator running for cover as gunshots are heard.