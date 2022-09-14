L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s house searched by sheriff’s investigators

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators descended on the house of County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl on Wednesday morning to conduct a search.

“Sheriff’s Department. We have a warrant. We demand entry,” a deputy shouted from outside the front door of the supervisor’s Santa Monica property a few minutes after 7 a.m. Kuehl appeared minutes later and was handed some paperwork. She said she was alone in the house, and several deputies went inside.

Kuehl was escorted away from the house. Inside, sheriff’s investigators could be seen opening and closing doors. One deputy appeared to be taking photos or videos.

The reason for the search was not immediately clear. But the Sheriff’s Department has been investigating Peace Over Violence, a nonprofit that is run by a member of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission. The commission member is a close associate of Kuehl’s, and both have clashed fiercely with Sheriff Alex Villanueva and called for his resignation.

The investigation stems from allegations by a county employee that the nonprofit was improperly awarded a series of contracts pushed by Kuehl’s office. Members of Kuehl’s staff have said they were not involved in awarding the contracts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

