3 injured in shooting near park in skid row, police say

San Julian Park in downtown Los Angeles in May 2021.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Three people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a park in skid row, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. near the corner of San Julian Park, at 5th and San Julian streets, said Officer Tony Im, a spokesperson for the LAPD. Im said the suspect, wearing a black jacket and black jeans, ran from the area.

The three people were taken to an area hospital, Im said, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

