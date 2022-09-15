Advertisement
California

Gas is 91 cents at this Hollywood station. Thank NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ reboot for turning back the clock

Cars queue up in Hollywood for a pop-up gas station with "1985 prices"
Cars queue up in Hollywood for a pop-up gas station with “1985 prices”: Customers can fill their tanks with up to 10 gallons of fuel for 91 cents per gallon as part of a promotional event for a revamp of the NBC show “Quantum Leap,” premiering on Sept. 19.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Average gas prices in California remain high. The state outpaces the United States in filling up at about $5.40 a gallon. Los Angeles gas prices hit a Labor Day weekend record high of $5.25.

But at one Hollywood gas station, in the shadow of the Capitol Records tower, drivers were able to fill up their tank Thursday at a much cheaper price — 1985 cheap.

Try 91 cents per gallon.

The mock gas station, which took over the Mobil at 6301 Santa Monica Blvd, is a part of a publicity stunt put on by NBCUniversal for its reboot of “Quantum Leap.” The show is about a physicist who jumps through time, inhabiting the bodies of different people throughout history and changing the past along the way.

It’s a savvy marketing move amid staggering inflation when many low-wage workers who commute are pouring huge chunks of their paychecks into their gas tanks.

PR stunt or not, the gas station pumps real gas, from regular to premium, as well as diesel. And the offer appears to be even more generous than actual time-traveling would allow.

The average gas price in 1985 was actually $1.12, according to the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

An NBCUniversal spokesperson said the mock gas station opened at 9 a.m. Thursday and will close at 6 p.m. but warned it would remain available only while supplies last.

Customers also were able to buy movie tickets at the lot for 1985 prices of $3.55. And yes, those are real too, and can be redeemed at participating theaters, in a partnership with Fandango.

The new show airs on NBC on Monday at 7 p.m. and streams on Peacock the following day.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

