Podcast: Goodbye, new gas stations in California?

Gas station Torrance
A customer puts gas in his tank at an Arco station in Torrance
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Surprise, surprise: California cities are banning new gas stations and other cities across the world are watching. The bans are part of an ongoing quest to combat climate change, this time on a municipal level. The movement is small so far, but now even the car capital of the world, Los Angeles, is thinking about it.

Today, what would happen if L.A. joins this no-new-gas-station brigade. And what we can learn from the cities that’ve already done it. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Fast Break Desk reporter Grace Toohey

More reading:

California cities ban new gas stations in battle to combat climate change

Editorial: Ban new gas stations? There are better ways for L.A. to ditch fossil fuels

LA Times Today: California cities ban new gas stations to combat climate change

