Podcast: Goodbye, new gas stations in California?

Surprise, surprise: California cities are banning new gas stations and other cities across the world are watching. The bans are part of an ongoing quest to combat climate change, this time on a municipal level. The movement is small so far, but now even the car capital of the world, Los Angeles, is thinking about it.

Today, what would happen if L.A. joins this no-new-gas-station brigade. And what we can learn from the cities that’ve already done it. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Fast Break Desk reporter Grace Toohey

