Five injured when car crashes into Trader Joe’s in Northern California

Five people were injured Thursday when a car crashed into a Trader Joe’s store in Alameda County, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 5 p.m. at the market in Castro Valley.

Photos taken at the scene show a silver sedan sitting near the middle of the store, surrounded by the Trader Joe’s ephemera and firefighters.

Five people had minor to moderate injuries in the crash. The building did not sustain structural damage, said Deputy Chief Ryan Nishimoto of the Alameda County Fire Department.

The driver, who had accelerated into the store from the parking lot, is cooperating with authorities, California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Jacowitz told the Bay City News wire service.

Investigators do not believe the crash was intentional, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role, Jacowitz said.