California

After video of dog being kicked and punched goes viral, O.C. man turns himself in

A photo of a man smiling
Albert Abad turned himself in Thursday to Anaheim police and was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.
(Anaheim Police Department)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
An Anaheim man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of animal cruelty after a video went viral allegedly showing him kicking and punching his dog in the hallway of an apartment building, authorities said.

Albert Abad, 33, turned himself in around 1:30 a.m. and was being held on $15,000 bail in the case that occurred at the Gateway Apartments near Angel Stadium on Sept. 15, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Abad was seen on a Ring doorbell camera approaching the black Goldendoodle, which he chased through the hall and punched, then kicked repeatedly, Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Police said the dog belonged to Abad, who lived in the apartment complex. Although police have not yet found the dog, they believe they know its location, they said.

