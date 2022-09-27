Athletic trainer at L.A. schools charged with sexually assaulting 10 female students

An athletic trainer has been charged with sexually assaulting at least 10 girls at two Los Angeles high schools since 2017, authorities said Tuesday.

Richard Alexander Turner, 64, was charged with more than 15 felonies, including forcible rape, sexual penetration by force and sexual assault of an unconscious person, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said during a news conference.

Turner, who has served as an athletic trainer at Van Nuys High School and Birmingham Community Charter High School, was arrested Sept. 20 on suspicion of sexual assault after a Birmingham student accused him of touching her inappropriately, according to Los Angeles Police Dept. Capt. Jeff Bratcher, who leads the agency’s juvenile division.

Police released Turner’s name to the public and asked additional victims to come forward. In less than a week, nine other students contacted police and accused Turner of abuse that stretched back five years, Bratcher said.

All of the victims ranged in age from 15 to 17, according to Gascón, who said some of the assaults happened outside of school but declined to elaborate on where or how they occurred. All of the victims were attacked while receiving treatment for sports injuries. Some victims reported that Turner became violent, while others did not initially realize they had been assaulted, Gascón said.

“It is crushing for the victims, their families and all of us that, in our education systems, someone would take advantage of our youth,” Gascón said.

A student at Van Nuys High School reported Turner to police in 2017, but prosecutors declined to file charges due to a lack of sufficient evidence, according to Bratcher. Los Angeles Unified School District officials were notified of the allegations, he said.

A spokeswoman for the district did not respond to requests for comment about Turner’s tenure at Van Nuys High School or the prior allegation against him.

But LAUSD did release a statement Tuesday about the charges against Turner: “We are saddened to report that we have been notified that a former athletic trainer was recently arrested in relation to sexual assault allegations. The former trainer was a contract vendor on a limited basis at Los Angeles Unified several years ago and currently works for an independent charter school."

Birmingham Community Charter High School, an independent school unaffiliated with LAUSD, issued a statement after Turner’s arrest, calling his conduct “reprehensible.”

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the statement read. “As always, our focus is on providing our students with a safe learning environment and the academic and developmental support they need to be successful students at Birmingham and beyond.”

It was not immediately clear why Turner left LAUSD or if Birmingham officials knew of the prior sex assault allegations.

Turner was expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in a Van Nuys courtroom. It was not immediately clear if he had retained legal representation. Prosecutors have yet to make the criminal complaint against him public.