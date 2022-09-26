Man suspected of taking his teen daughter after killing wife in Fontana, spurring police manhunt

Police were searching Monday night for a 45-year-old man suspected of shooting his wife to death and abducting his 15-year-old daughter.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert alerting the public about the search for Anthony Graziano, who had been seen driving a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with a license plate 44305G2.

Graziano was last seen with his daughter, Savannah Graziano. The CHP and Fontana police described him as armed and dangerous, circulating images of him, his daughter and his Nissan.

Advertisement

Around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about gunfire in the area of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive, near Cypress Elementary School in Fontana.

Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a trauma center, where she was pronounced dead, according to a police bulletin.

Although the shooting victim’s name was not released, police identified her as Graziano’s wife and a Fontana resident. During the police response, the school was placed on lockdown, authorities said.

The CHP and Fontana police have asked the public to call 911 if they see Graziano’s Nissan. The vehicle has a rack over the bed of the truck and a “Pro-4X” “animal” sticker on the rear quarter panel, police said.