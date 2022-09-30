Advertisement
Three Metro Green Line stations to close for system repairs

Metro Rail Green Line pulls into
Metro Rail Green Line will be closed this weekend for signal system upgrades.
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Three Metro Green Line stations will be closed this weekend for signal system upgrades, officials said.

Rail service between Long Beach Boulevard and Norwalk station will be suspended starting at 11 a.m. Friday until close of service on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The Norwalk station, Lakewood Boulevard and Long Beach Boulevard will be closed while the work is underway.

Free bus shuttles are available between Long Beach Boulevard and Norwalk, the agency said. The shuttle operating between the Aviation/LAX stations and Los Angeles International Airport will run on its regular schedule.

Riders can follow @metrolaalerts on Twitter for the latest service updates.

Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

