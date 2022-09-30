Three Metro Green Line stations to close for system repairs

Three Metro Green Line stations will be closed this weekend for signal system upgrades, officials said.

Rail service between Long Beach Boulevard and Norwalk station will be suspended starting at 11 a.m. Friday until close of service on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The Norwalk station, Lakewood Boulevard and Long Beach Boulevard will be closed while the work is underway.

Free bus shuttles are available between Long Beach Boulevard and Norwalk, the agency said. The shuttle operating between the Aviation/LAX stations and Los Angeles International Airport will run on its regular schedule.

Riders can follow @metrolaalerts on Twitter for the latest service updates.