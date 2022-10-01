Photos: Pacific Airshow goes high and mighty over Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach hosted the Pacific Airshow this weekend, featuring incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying car.

The show is along the beach from Newland Street to the pier. Three million people are expected to attend over three days.

U.S. Navy Leap Frogs perform parachute jumping. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet on a vertical climb. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Air show spectators on the beach. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Opener BlackFly, an electric personal air vehicle capable of vertical take-off and landing.

(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A Grumman Albatross seaplane skims the surface. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A child plays on the beach as a U.S. Army UH60 Blackhawk helicopter looms over the waves. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, consisting of Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcons. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)