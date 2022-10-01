California

Photos: Pacific Airshow goes high and mighty over Huntington Beach

Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Pacific Airshow.
The Air Force Thunderbirds do their thing Saturday at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach. Those are Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcons.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Irfan KhanStaff Photographer 
Share

Huntington Beach hosted the Pacific Airshow this weekend, featuring incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying car.

The show is along the beach from Newland Street to the pier. Three million people are expected to attend over three days.

U.S. Navy Leap Frogs perform parachute jumping during the Pacific Airshow
U.S. Navy Leap Frogs perform parachute jumping.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet on a vertical climb
A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet on a vertical climb.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Air show spectators on the beach
Air show spectators on the beach.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Opener BlackFly, an electric personal air vehicle, takes off
Opener BlackFly, an electric personal air vehicle capable of vertical take-off and landing.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Grumman Albatross seaplane skims the surface
A Grumman Albatross seaplane skims the surface.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A child plays on the beach as a U.S. Army UH60 Blackhawk helicopter looms
A child plays on the beach as a U.S. Army UH60 Blackhawk helicopter looms over the waves.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Air Force Thunderbirds perform
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, consisting of Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcons.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

California
Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

More From the Los Angeles Times