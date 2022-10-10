Advertisement
Share
California

Marine recruit dies after collapsing during Camp Pendleton training

Marines walk up a hill.
Marines make their way up a hill during a three-day crucible event at Camp Pendleton in 2020.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Andrew Dyer
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
CAMP PENDLETON — 

An 18-year-old Marine recruit died in September after collapsing during training at Camp Pendleton, the Marines said in a statement late Saturday.

Pfc. Javier Pong “became unconscious and unresponsive” while “conducting scheduled training” on Sept. 27, the Marines said. He was pronounced dead at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton.

Brig. Gen. Jason Morris, the commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, said the Marines are investigating Pong’s death.

Advertisement

“We are greatly saddened by the untimely passing of Pfc. Javier Pong as he pursued his journey to become a United States Marine,” Morris said in a statement. “We are committed to honoring his memory, supporting those with whom he served, and investigating the cause of his death to ensure we can safely transform civilians into Marines and retain the trust of the American people.”

CAMP HALE,former home of the Arm's 10 th Mountain Division , could soon serve as a water storage site location 15 miles north of Leadville off U.S. 24. (Photo By Glen Martin/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Politics

Biden to designate Colorado’s Camp Hale a national monument

President Biden will designate Colorado’s Camp Hale as a national monument in a move aimed at helping a vulnerable Democrat hold on to his seat.

Pong was from Las Cruces, N.M., and recently graduated high school in May, according to his obituary.

Pong’s death was announced by the Marines in an emailed statement Saturday evening — 11 days after the recruit died. The Marines did not respond to the San Diego Union-Tribune’s questions about what type of training recruits were engaged in when Pong collapsed.

Capt. Joshua Collins, a Marine spokesperson at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, said Pong’s unit was in its eighth week of training. Pong was attached to Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion.

Recruits who train at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego spend about five weeks there before moving to Camp Pendleton for another five weeks of field training, according to the Marines’ recruit training matrix. Week 8 is “Basic Warrior Training,” according to the matrix, and includes survival combat skills such as marksmanship, land navigation and maneuvering under enemy fire.

Dionne Williamson, of Patuxent River, Md., grooms Woody before her riding lesson at Cloverleaf Equine Center in Clifton, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Williamson felt emotionally numb. As the Pentagon seeks to confront spiraling suicide rates in the military ranks, Williamson’s experiences shine a light on the realities for service members seeking mental health help. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

World & Nation

Spiraling military suicide rates force Pentagon to address mental health

Suicides among active-duty service members increased by more than 40% between 2015 and 2020, according to U.S. Defense Department data.

In-service military training deaths are routinely announced within about 24 hours and the name or names of service members killed are then normally released after another 24 hours — pending next-of-kin notification.

When Seaman Kyle Mullen, 24, died Feb. 4 during SEAL training in Coronado, the Navy announced the death in a news release the next day. They named Mullen in a separate release the following day, Feb. 6.

Collins said the Marines delayed releasing information about the death “out of a desire to provide the family with time to grieve.”

The Marine Corps did not release Pong’s service information or home of record. The Corps also did not release his service photo.

California
Andrew Dyer

Andrew Dyer spent 10 years enlisted in the Navy and served as ship’s company on two aircraft carriers. He has covered the military for The San Diego Union-Tribune since 2018.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement