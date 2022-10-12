Advertisement
Yosemite’s Ahwahnee Hotel to close for two months for seismic upgrades

A hotel is lit up as dusk falls
The historic Ahwahnee Hotel is lit up as dusk falls over Yosemite Valley.
(John Walker / Fresno Bee)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
The 95-year-old Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park will close for two months at the start of 2023 to undergo a $31.6-million renovation to make the hotel better equipped to withstand earthquakes, the park announced Tuesday.

“This much-needed work will ensure the Ahwahnee is seismically safe for present and future generations of Yosemite visitors,” park Supt. Cicely Muldoon said in a statement.

The project is funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, the park said, and will require the historic hotel to shut its doors from Jan. 2 to March 2. On Wednesday, the hotel’s website was already warning would-be guests of the closure.

The work will include bracing chimneys and walls, the park said. The hotel will also get a kitchen renovation and upgrade to its heating and air conditioning systems.

Built in the 1920s, the hotel is located near some of the park’s most popular attractions, including Half Dome, Yosemite Falls and Glacier Point. The hotel has hosted dignitaries and royalty, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and Presidents Kennedy and Obama.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

