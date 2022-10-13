California

Photos: Biden in town to tout infrastructure, makes stop at Tacos 1986

Construction crew listens to President Joe Biden at the construction site for the future terminus of the Metro D Line
A construction crew listens to President Biden on Thursday at the site for the future terminus of the Metro D (Purple) Line near the Veterans Affairs West Los Angeles campus.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Irfan KhanStaff Photographer 
LOS ANGELES — 

The president is in town.

Those words are enough to strike fear in the heart of any commuter in the Southland. Turns out, reducing traffic congestion was part of the reason President Biden was in town.

Officially, he is visiting the West Coast to tout his infrastructure bill and show support to local Democratic candidates. On Thursday, he also made an impromptu stop at a Westwood taco shop and attended a fundraiser.

Look out, Orange County commuters. He’s headed your way Friday.

President Joe Biden made a stop at Tacos 1986 in Westwood
President Biden, mayoral candidate Karen Bass, center, and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, right, make a stop at Tacos 1986 in Westwood.
(Eli Stokols / Los Angeles Times)
President Joe Biden, with mayoral candidate Karen Bass, visited a Metro subway construction site
President Biden, with mayoral candidate Karen Bass, visits a Metro subway construction site in Los Angeles to tout federal investments aimed at bolstering the nation’s infrastructure.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Guests get their selfie with President Joe Biden after visiting the construction site
A guest gets his selfie with President Biden at the construction site.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
President Joe Biden chats with construction crew after visiting the site for the future terminus of the Metro D Line.
President Biden chats with construction crew members at the site for the future terminus of the Metro D (Purple) Line.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

