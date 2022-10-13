Photos: Biden in town to tout infrastructure, makes stop at Tacos 1986

Share
LOS ANGELES —
The president is in town.
Those words are enough to strike fear in the heart of any commuter in the Southland. Turns out, reducing traffic congestion was part of the reason President Biden was in town.
Officially, he is visiting the West Coast to tout his infrastructure bill and show support to local Democratic candidates. On Thursday, he also made an impromptu stop at a Westwood taco shop and attended a fundraiser.
Look out, Orange County commuters. He’s headed your way Friday.
