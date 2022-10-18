California

Photos: Activists vow to protest at Councilman Kevin de León’s home until he resigns

Protesters at a tent encampment hold signs reading "Resign KDL" and "If You Actually Cared, You Would Just Go."
The Rev. Redeem Robinson, from left, Sheila Bates and Joseph Williams protest with others, calling for the resignation of Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León near his residence in Eagle Rock.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
They say they are staying until he goes.

They being activists with Black Lives Matter, who have set up a tent encampment in Eagle Rock.

He being embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León.

Pressure continues on De León and fellow Councilman Gil Cedillo to resign because of the City Hall racism scandal. The council is scheduled to meet virtually today — conducting business for the first time in a week after last week’s meetings were disrupted by protesters.

A police officer holds a measuring tool to mark a point on the sidewalk as protesters look on.
An LAPD officer measures a distance of 300 feet from Kevin de León’s home, informing protesters that they cannot legally come any closer.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
An activist adjusts a sign on one of a group of tents, reading "Kevin de León Must Resign!"
Sheila Bates, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, re-tapes a sign calling on Councilman Kevin de León to resign.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters chant in an Eagle Rock neighborhood.
Joseph Williams, left, of Black Lives Matter, joins a protest outside Kevin de León’s home.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
As evening falls, one activist works on her laptop as others gather outside tents.
Ashley Edwards of Black Lives Matter works on her laptop at the camp, a few doors down from Kevin de León’s home in Eagle Rock.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters stand in an Eagle Rock neighborhood after dark.
Protesters continue to gather on the sidewalk near Kevin de León’s home in Eagle Rock.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Times Photography Staff

