Photos: Activists vow to protest at Councilman Kevin de León’s home until he resigns

They say they are staying until he goes.
They being activists with Black Lives Matter, who have set up a tent encampment in Eagle Rock.
He being embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León.
Pressure continues on De León and fellow Councilman Gil Cedillo to resign because of the City Hall racism scandal. The council is scheduled to meet virtually today — conducting business for the first time in a week after last week’s meetings were disrupted by protesters.
