Photos: Activists vow to protest at Councilman Kevin de León’s home until he resigns

They say they are staying until he goes.

They being activists with Black Lives Matter, who have set up a tent encampment in Eagle Rock.

He being embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León.

Pressure continues on De León and fellow Councilman Gil Cedillo to resign because of the City Hall racism scandal. The council is scheduled to meet virtually today — conducting business for the first time in a week after last week’s meetings were disrupted by protesters.

An LAPD officer measures a distance of 300 feet from Kevin de León’s home, informing protesters that they cannot legally come any closer. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Sheila Bates, an organizer with Black Lives Matter, re-tapes a sign calling on Councilman Kevin de León to resign. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Joseph Williams, left, of Black Lives Matter, joins a protest outside Kevin de León’s home. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Ashley Edwards of Black Lives Matter works on her laptop at the camp, a few doors down from Kevin de León’s home in Eagle Rock. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)