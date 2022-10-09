Full Coverage: In leaked audio, L.A. council members make racist comments, mock colleagues
A leaked recording of L.A. City Council members and a labor official includes racist remarks. Council President Nury Martinez apologizes; Councilmember Kevin de León expresses regret.
Column: Nury Martinez’s racism feeds into Black Angelenos’ worst fear. It’s us versus them
So much for solidarity. Leaked audio of L.A.'s Latino leaders plotting to dilute Black political power is sure to lead to new fears and new divisions.
Column: Nury Martinez’s rant reveals the worst enemy of Latino political power: ourselves
Instead of taking responsibility for the underwhelming state of Latino political power, the councilmembers just whined about their predicament and blamed everyone else — in racist terms.
L.A. council President Nury Martinez faces pressure to resign after racist remarks in leaked audio
Outrage, anger and sadness swept across the city as elected officials processed the racist comments of Council President Nury Martinez. Three of her colleagues have already said she should resign.
A leaked audio recording of three members of the Los Angeles City Council and a top county labor official punctuated by racist comments and derisive remarks about colleagues has rocked Los Angeles politics just a month before a key election.
Council President Nury Martinez makes racist remarks about Councilmember Mike Bonin’s young son while others chime in during this section of the conversation.
City Council Nury Martinez discusses City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ relationship with the city after his indictment on bribery charges.