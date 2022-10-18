Advertisement
California

Los Angeles City Council meets to choose a new president

Los Angeles City Hall
Los Angeles City Hall has been roiled by protests in recent days.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
By Julia Wick
David Zahniser
The Los Angeles City Council’s online meeting came to order as scheduled on Tuesday morning, ending questions about whether the body would have the 10-person quorum necessary to proceed, with key votes expected on the council’s presidency, an expansion of the council and the future of redistricting.

A vote on a new council president is scheduled to take place, though it’s unclear whether any contender will have the eight votes necessary to become the legislative body’s next leader. Councilmembers Curren Price and Paul Krekorian have both been vying for the presidency. Price did not appear to be present at the start of the meeting.

Embattled Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, who are facing immense pressure to resign, were not present on the Zoom meeting. Acting President Mitch O’Farrell said the meeting would be held via video after a member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The pending decision for a new president comes after former President Nury Martinez’s resignation last week, in the wake of an audio recording on which she is heard making racist comments. De León and Cedillo were also part of the October 2021 conversation captured in the surreptitiously recorded audio that was reported on Oct. 9 by The Times.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who has been pushing for Price to become president, attempted to delay the presidency vote for one week, saying the vote on that issue should be conducted in person. But that proposal died on the floor, since no one on the council provided a second for her motion.

The council is also expected to take up a number of long-discussed reform measures, including a plan to amend the City Charter to create an independent redistricting commission for the city and a plan to increase the number of City Council seats.

No final decisions will be made on those items. The motions on Tuesday’s agenda would, in both cases, instruct various city departments to report back on steps.

Wednesday’s meeting will also be held virtually following a COVID-19 exposure last week in council chambers. Councilmember Mike Bonin, who has now fully recovered, tested positive for the virus several hours after last Tuesday’s meeting. At least one other councilmember, Paul Krekorian, has tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14, 2020 Los Angeles City Council 6th district representative Nury Martinez addresses the crowded city council chambers Tuesday for the first time as President of the City Council. A daughter of Mexican immigrants she becomes the first Latina to presided over Los Angeles City Council meetings as President chosen unanimously by the City Council last December. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. council members made racist comments in leaked audio. Read our full coverage

Audio of Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo speaking with labor leader Ron Herrera quickly became a new and incendiary issue in the Nov. 8 election.

Protesters have demanded that all meetings be canceled until De León and Cedillo resign. Protest groups successfully disrupted Wednesday’s meeting for about an hour before Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson left the meeting, meaning the group lost the number of members necessary for a quorum. The council adjourned shortly thereafter without conducting any official business.

The fact that Tuesday‘s and Wednesday’s meetings will be conducted over Zoom makes it less likely that protesters will be able to shut them down, though the status of Friday’s meeting remains an open question.

O’Farrell canceled last Friday’s scheduled council meeting and announced Monday morning that he had removed De León and Cedillo from an array of council committee assignments — the latest in a series of attempts to pressure the two men to step down.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Acting council President Mitch O'Farrell holds a news conference to provide an update on the City Council at Los Angeles City Hall on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell District 13. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León stripped of City Council committee posts over racist leak

With Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo refusing to step down, acting L.A. City Council President Mitch O’Farrell takes them off an array of committees.

CaliforniaL.A. Politics
Julia Wick

Julia Wick is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering City Hall and the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election. She was part of the team that was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for work covering a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Previously, she was the author of the Essential California newsletter. Before joining The Times in 2019, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist and a senior editor at Longreads. She is a native Angeleno.

David Zahniser

David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

