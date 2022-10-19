Two students injured in stabbing at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz

Two students have been hospitalized after being stabbed at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 3:30 p.m., said Nina Buranasombati, a Los Angeles School Police Department spokesperson. A person of interest was detained and released; Buranasombati could not say whether the person was a student. No weapon was recovered, Buranasombati said.

School police Deputy Chief Glenn Besunder told The Times that officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were also called and initially detained the person of interest for questioning, but school police decided not to keep anyone detained. No one was in custody as of Wednesday evening.

The victims are students, the incident happened on campus, and school police officers were called around 3:38 p.m., Besunder said.

According to the school’s website, classes dismiss at 3:37 p.m. most days.

The investigation has been turned over to the school police department and to school officials, the deputy chief said.

The incident arose out of an altercation, Besunder said. Detectives were interviewing the victims at the hospital early Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the school police department’s Investigative Services Division at (213) 202-8621.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.