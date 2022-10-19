‘L.A. in Crisis’: How to watch the town hall hosted by the L.A. Times and Fox 11

The Los Angeles Times and Fox 11 L.A. are hosting a live town hall event Thursday to examine the L.A. City Council scandal and explore a way forward for the city.

Tune in at 6 p.m. for “L.A. in Crisis: The Call for Change.” Times columnists Erika D. Smith and LZ Granderson and reporter Benjamin Oreskes will join Fox anchors Elex Michaelson and Marla Tellez for a one-hour special with city and community leaders and residents across Los Angeles.

You can watch the town hall on KTTV Channel 11. You also can watch and participate on YouTube and Twitter; use the hashtag #CrisisInLA to share your comments.

The live forum will include discussions with city officials, community leaders and experts, as well as participation from residents. Topics will include the immense power of the City Council, relations between L.A.’s Black and Latino communities, and what reforms and reckoning may be necessary for the community to move forward.

Advertisement

Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times

)

The town hall follows The Times’ reporting on a leaked audio recording of three members of the L.A. City Council and a top county labor leader who can be heard making racist and derogatory comments last October. But it also captures four plotting to strengthen their power via redistricting — the drawing of City Council district lines.

Since The Times reported on the recordings on Oct. 9, former City Council President Nury Martinez and former L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera resigned. The two other participants in the taped conversation, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, have been stripped of their committee assignments, but have resisted calls for their resignations. Full Times coverage is here.