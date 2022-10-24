Advertisement
Share
California

Driver in Porter Ranch car crash that killed two teens will face charges, police say

Aerial view of firefighters and authorities in a street where a tent is set up near a wrecked SUV
A crash in Porter Ranch on Saturday killed a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, officials said.
(CBS2/KCAL9)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A driver who crashed into three other cars Saturday, killing two teenagers and injuring several other people, is expected to face charges, Los Angeles police said.

The crash was reported around 5:35 p.m. on Reseda Boulevard, just south of the 118 Freeway, the LAPD said in a statement.

A Honda CR-V carrying six people was traveling southbound on Reseda Boulevard, allegedly at a high rate of speed, when it veered into northbound lanes and collided with a Toyota Venza and a Volkswagen Jetta, then struck a parked car, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Advertisement

People were pulled from all of the vehicles involved, police said.

Two of occupants of the CR-V, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, died from injuries sustained in the collision.

A mansion is under investigation by police after a car was found buried on the property the day before, in Atherton, Calif., Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a $15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP)

California

Owner of car buried at Bay Area mansion had reported it stolen, collected $87,000 insurance payout

The Atherton home’s former owner, who had a history of murder and insurance fraud cases, reported the Mercedes-Benz stolen in 1992, San Mateo County’s district attorney said.

The 16-year-old boy was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene; the 14-year-old girl died after being transported to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

The unidentified driver of the CR-V was also injured and taken to a hospital.

“He will be facing criminal charges upon being released from the hospital,” the LAPD said in a statement. Police did not specify what charges the driver could face.

The three occupants of the Venza and the single occupant of the Jetta suffered moderate injuries and were all transported to a hospital. They are expected to recover.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement