17-year-old dies in Porter Ranch crash; 9 others injured

By Matt HamiltonStaff Writer 
A three-car crash Saturday night in Porter Ranch left a teenager dead and nine other people hospitalized with injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Reseda Boulevard, just south of the 118 Freeway, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Seven adults and two minors were injured. A 17-year-old was trapped amid the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene, Humphrey said.

Those with injuries were taken to a hospital. Humphrey said six were in critical condition.

Police shut down both directions of Reseda Boulevard between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street.

Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

