17-year-old dies in Porter Ranch crash; 9 others injured

A three-car crash Saturday night in Porter Ranch left a teenager dead and nine other people hospitalized with injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Reseda Boulevard, just south of the 118 Freeway, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Seven adults and two minors were injured. A 17-year-old was trapped amid the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene, Humphrey said.

Those with injuries were taken to a hospital. Humphrey said six were in critical condition.

Police shut down both directions of Reseda Boulevard between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street.