California

Man dies after jumping off Huntington Beach Pier

A pier and waves in the ocean
A 44-year-old man died Sunday evening after he and a 36-year-old woman jumped off the Huntington Beach Pier, according to officials. The woman was uninjured.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Sara Cardine
Daily Pilot
A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping off the Huntington Beach Pier with a woman, according to officials.

The man surfers had pulled to shore was unresponsive, Jennifer Carey, a Huntington Beach city spokesperson, said Monday. Marine Safety and fire crews attempted to treat the man and transported him to Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, where he was declared dead. The woman who jumped made it to shore uninjured.

The man was identified as Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, the Orange County coroner’s office said. Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, said the coroner’s office planned to conduct an autopsy, including a toxicology report, on Dee’s body.

Carey said reports began coming in to the police department at around 6:30 p.m. regarding two people who had jumped off the pier and into the ocean. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 36-year-old woman who had jumped.

“We don’t believe there to be any foul play,” Carey said, “but we’re obviously going to talk to those who may have seen something.”

Given the reported tidal conditions at the time of the incident, Huntington Beach Marine Safety Division Chief Eric Dieterman estimated it was more than a 40-foot drop from the pier to the water for the jumpers.

“The ocean conditions are constantly changing based on tides, surf conditions and time of the year,” Dieterman said in a statement. “Due to these changing conditions, and the 40- to 45-foot pier height, pier jumping is prohibited.”

Sara Cardine

