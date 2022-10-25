Advertisement
Share
California

Scott Peterson is moved off California’s death row

This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabiliatation shows Scott Peterson.
Scott Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison, north of San Francisco, to Mule Creek State Prison, east of Sacramento.
(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)
Associated Press
Share
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 

Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday.

Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison, north of San Francisco, to Mule Creek State Prison, east of Sacramento. A new mug shot taken Friday shows Peterson, 50, with salt-and-pepper stubble compared with his previous clean-shaven look.

Jurors imposed the death penalty after convicting Peterson of the first-degree murder of Laci Peterson, 27, and second-degree murder of the baby she was pregnant with, after dumping her body into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.

Advertisement
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris listens to judge Alfred A. Delucchi in a Redwood City, Calif., courtroom, Thursday, July 29, 2004. On Monday, August 24, 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned the 2005 death sentence for Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife. The court says prosecutors may try again for the same sentence if they wish in the high-profile case. It upheld his 2004 conviction of murdering Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant with their unborn son. (Al Golub/The Modesto Bee,Pool)

California

Scott Peterson re-sentenced to life term in Laci Peterson’s 2002 death

Scott Peterson has been re-sentenced to life in prison for murdering his pregnant wife and unborn son, after a court threw out his death sentence.

The state’s high court overturned that sentence in August 2020 after finding that potential jurors were improperly dismissed for saying they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to follow the law and impose it.

A state judge is now considering if Peterson deserves a new trial after the justices separately said his jury may have been tainted by a biased juror.

Peterson was mainly kept at San Quentin during that monthslong hearing process in part so he would have better access to his attorneys.

California

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement