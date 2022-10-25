Suspects ram stolen van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

For the second time in three months, suspected thieves crashed a van into the same Chanel store in Los Angeles’ Beverly Grove neighborhood.

The suspects were unable to steal anything in the latest incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At least two male suspects crashed a stolen van into the store early Tuesday, the LAPD said. The crash occurred at 2:45 a.m. in the 180 block of South Robertson Boulevard, said LAPD spokesperson Warren Moore.

Two males — one wearing a white face mask and a yellow jacket and another in a blue or black hoodie — were confronted by the armed security guard inside the store. The suspects fled northbound on Robertson on foot, Moore said. It’s unknown whether they were adults or minors. Police also don’t know whether the incident was gang-related.

Authorities said they arrived at the scene and believed there could have been more suspects inside the location. After establishing a perimeter and calling for back-up, they discovered no one else was inside the store. The number of suspects will be determined through the investigation and surveillance video, Moore said.

Officers recovered a suspect’s hat and stolen property from the store that was dropped at the scene, Moore said. Police didn’t release the value of the stolen goods. The van been also been stolen and has been impounded, police said.

A similar incident occurred on July 20, when several suspects burglarized the Chanel store after using a van to ram into the entrance, City News Service reported. Moore said he couldn’t confirm whether Tuesday’s incident was connected to the previous one, or whether it involved the same suspects.