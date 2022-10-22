Advertisement
Share
California

Six masked suspects steal jewelry, handbags at gunpoint in Mid-City

By Matt HamiltonStaff Writer 
Share

Six people wearing masks carried out a robbery Saturday afternoon at a parking lot off Pico Boulevard in Mid-City, authorities said.

The robbery was reported just before 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard, just west of La Brea Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.

KCBS-TV reported that the robbery occurred in the lot adjacent to Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, but police did not confirm the exact location. A representative of the popular restaurant chain did not return a message seeking comment.

All of the suspects wore black masks, and four were armed with handguns as they held up two victims, Cruz said.

Advertisement

The group made off with jewelry and handbags and fled in a gray sport utility vehicle and a black car.

No injuries were reported.

California
Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement