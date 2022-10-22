Six masked suspects steal jewelry, handbags at gunpoint in Mid-City

Six people wearing masks carried out a robbery Saturday afternoon at a parking lot off Pico Boulevard in Mid-City, authorities said.

The robbery was reported just before 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard, just west of La Brea Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.

KCBS-TV reported that the robbery occurred in the lot adjacent to Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, but police did not confirm the exact location. A representative of the popular restaurant chain did not return a message seeking comment.

All of the suspects wore black masks, and four were armed with handguns as they held up two victims, Cruz said.

The group made off with jewelry and handbags and fled in a gray sport utility vehicle and a black car.

No injuries were reported.