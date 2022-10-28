Advertisement
Share
California

Off-duty Colton police officer dies after accidentally shooting himself, authorities say

Colton police photograph of Officer Lorenzo Morgan
Officer Lorenzo Morgan told dispatchers he had accidentally shot himself and was on the side of the road in his vehicle in Oro Grande.
(Colton Police Department)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

An off-duty Colton police officer died Thursday after accidentally shooting himself, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The officer, identified as Lorenzo Morgan, contacted dispatchers sometime before 2:46 p.m. and told them he had accidentally shot himself and was on the side of the road in his vehicle on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande.

San Bernardino County deputies responded to the scene and found Morgan with a gunshot to a “lower extremity,” the department said.

Advertisement

He died after being taken to a hospital.

FILE - This Sept. 28, 2011, photo, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Men's Central Jail facility shows in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County has cancelled a nearly $2 billion contract to replace an aging jail after criticism that it needs better ways to deal with a growing population of the mentally ill. County supervisors on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, voted to scrap the contract to replace the Men's Central Jail with a mental health treatment center that critics said was simply another jail. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

California

For Subscribers

‘A well-oiled machine’: The Mexican Mafia’s money-making operation in L.A. County jails

A gang member was caught smuggling drugs into Los Angeles County’s main jail. He was, authorities say, just one cog in the Mexican Mafia’s lucrative operation in the county jails.

“No foul play is suspected in the shooting, and it is believed this was a tragic accident,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

The department did not say how the incident occurred or whether the gun involved was Morgan’s service weapon.

Morgan graduated from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department academy in 2019 and completed his field training with the Colton Police Department in May.

Morgan is survived by his fiancee and a son, with another child on the way, Colton police said.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement