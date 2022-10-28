Photos: Dia de los Muertos preparations

Share
The Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a holiday traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, though other days, such as Oct. 31 or Nov. 6, may be included. It involves family and friends gathering to pay respects to those who have died. Traditions connected with the holiday include honoring the deceased with marigolds and altars.
