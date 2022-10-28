Photos: Dia de los Muertos preparations

Ana Cuevas, 51, of Norwalk at Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary in East Los Angeles. She built an altar to honor 14 of her relatives and friends who have died. Cuevas cried while telling how she lost her 88-year-old grandmother and 1-year-old nephew to COVID last year. At the cemetery on Saturday will be a Dia de los Muertos event, with a Mass at noon and a celebration at 1:30 p.m.

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)