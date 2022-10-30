Victims of Kohl’s parking lot stabbing: a ‘doting father’ and an ‘absolute beacon’

A young woman who was stabbed to death with her father at a Palmdale shopping center was remembered by her mother as “an absolute beacon” who “didn’t know a stranger.”

McKenna Evans and her father, Ken Evans, were working on a car they owned in the parking lot of a Kohl’s when they were attacked shortly before noon Thursday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who they said may be a transient.

Ken Evans died after being taken to a hospital, while authorities pronounced his daughter dead at the scene.

In an interview with KTLA-TV Channel 5, Elizabeth Evans said her husband was a “doting father” who “loved spending time with his daughter.” His hobbies included mountain biking and playing pool, she said. She believes the attack was random and that her husband tried to save his daughter by shielding her with his body.

“Everybody became her best friend,” Elizabeth Evans said of her daughter.

Jesse Mercado said McKenna Evans, his girlfriend, was both ambitious and kind. Speaking to KTLA, he recalled rushing to the shopping center “to see if she was OK. I wanted to hold her again. It was hard to know that the person who changed my life so drastically — in just one day was taken.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family with funeral expenses.