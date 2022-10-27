Two people killed in stabbing outside Palmdale shopping center

Two people were stabbed to death Thursday in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident was reported just before noon in the 39800 block of 10th Street West, the address of a shopping center. KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the stabbing occurred in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man died after being transported to a hospital.

Footage from KTLA showed a person who appeared to be handcuffed by sheriff’s deputies at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released additional information as of Thursday evening.