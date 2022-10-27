Advertisement
Share
California

Two people killed in stabbing outside Palmdale shopping center

A map of the Antelope Valley shows where two people were killed in a stabbing in Palmdale
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Two people were stabbed to death Thursday in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident was reported just before noon in the 39800 block of 10th Street West, the address of a shopping center. KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the stabbing occurred in the parking lot of a Kohl’s department store.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man died after being transported to a hospital.

Advertisement

Footage from KTLA showed a person who appeared to be handcuffed by sheriff’s deputies at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released additional information as of Thursday evening.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement