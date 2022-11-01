Racist Halloween flier found in Redondo Beach in repeat of 2021, police say

A racist Halloween flier was found in Redondo Beach over the weekend for the second year in a row, according to authorities.

Police were alerted to the flier pasted on the back of a street sign in North Redondo Beach on Sunday after someone took a picture of it and posted it on the Nextdoor app, according to Redondo Beach police Lt. Wayne Windman.

The flier has since been removed. Windman said this was the second year in a row someone posted the same flier. No one has been identified as placing the fliers.

A Redondo Beach resident who was identified only as Peter told CBS News that he found the flier on the corner of Grant Avenue and Rindge Lane while he was on a walk. The handout read, “due to the massive influx of Black People into Redondo Beach we no longer hand out Halloween candy.”

Advertisement

“I think it’s just a group of people or maybe a single individual who is not mentally well,” Peter said.

Windman said he didn’t know if police are investigating the incident or if it could be classified as a hate crime.