Singer Aaron Carter found dead at Lancaster home, according to reports

By Ian James 
Singer Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster on Saturday, according to media reports.

Carter, 34, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, had recently been in and out of rehab.

His death was reported by TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the house in Lancaster at 10:58 a.m., Deputy Alejandra Parra told The Times. Parra said a body was found in the home, but she could not confirm it was Carter.

Carter, who has long struggled with addiction and drug use, said in September that he had enrolled in rehab for a fifth time, seeking to regain custody of his 10-month-old son, Prince, who was under the court-ordered care of his fiancée’s mother. Carter said at the time that his rebab stint was not court-mandated but that he was doing it to get his son back.

