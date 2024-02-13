Bobbie Jean Carter’s death ruled an accidental overdose, report says

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner revealed that Bobbie Jean Carter died from “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine” and ruled her December death an accident.

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and late singer Aaron Carter, died in December from a drug overdose that has been ruled accidental.

The 41-year-old’s cause of death was listed as “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” according to an initial case summary report released by the Hillsborough County, Fla., medical examiner, obtained by local NBC News affiliate WFLA and TMZ.

The medical examiner, who did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for records, listed Carter’s manner of death as accidental.

Carter, who appeared in several episodes of the family’s E! reality series “House of Carters,” lived in Tampa and worked as a server when she died. She was found unresponsive on a bathroom floor by her roommate on Dec. 23 and was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m., the report said.

The report listed a schizophrenia diagnosis under her medical history and also said that her mother, Jane, was her next of kin.

Prescription medications treating schizophrenia, anxiety, blood pressure and heartburn and an antibiotic were also found in her system.

Carter, who had been on probation for cocaine possession when she died, reportedly had not used any narcotics since her release from prison where she was incarcerated between late September and early November, People reported. The sheriff’s office told People that no narcotics or paraphernalia were found in Carter’s bedroom or bathroom.

Carter died about a year after her younger brother Aaron Carter died of accidental drowning in November 2022 at age 34, with drug use listed as a factor. Bobbie Jean and Aaron were predeceased by their sister Leslie, who died in 2012 at age 25 from a drug overdose.

“I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time,” matriarch Jane Carter said in a statement to TMZ at the time of Bobbie Jean Carter’s death.

“However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater,” she added. “So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

In January, Nick Carter paid tribute to his sister on Instagram in the wake of his fight against several allegations accusing him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

“It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean,” he wrote, sharing a photo of them as children. “I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”