California

Classes canceled at L.A. City College after fatal stabbing

Students walk in front of a building at Los Angeles City College
The Los Angeles City College campus was closed after a man was killed in a stabbing Monday afternoon, authorities said. Above, students on campus last year.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Los Angeles City College’s campus was closed and in-person classes were canceled Monday evening after a fatal stabbing, authorities said.

Deputies responded at 2:06 p.m. to the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The stabbing victim, described only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide a description of the suspect, who remained at large Monday evening.

City College officials described the suspect as a Black man; about 5 feet, 7 inches tall; 160 pounds; and wearing a black shirt, white shorts, black jacket and blue shoes, according to a tweet.

In-person classes were canceled but online classes were set to continue Monday night, college officials said.

“Campus is still under lockdown,” the college said in a tweet shortly after 5 p.m. “Shelter in place if you are on campus. Stay away from campus, otherwise.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

