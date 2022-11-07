Classes canceled at L.A. City College after fatal stabbing

Los Angeles City College’s campus was closed and in-person classes were canceled Monday evening after a fatal stabbing, authorities said.

Deputies responded at 2:06 p.m. to the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The stabbing victim, described only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide a description of the suspect, who remained at large Monday evening.

City College officials described the suspect as a Black man; about 5 feet, 7 inches tall; 160 pounds; and wearing a black shirt, white shorts, black jacket and blue shoes, according to a tweet.

In-person classes were canceled but online classes were set to continue Monday night, college officials said.

“Campus is still under lockdown,” the college said in a tweet shortly after 5 p.m. “Shelter in place if you are on campus. Stay away from campus, otherwise.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.